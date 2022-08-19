Coach Hackett Just Hinted at Darkhorse WR Cruising for a Roster Spot

Many fans worried at the implications of the Denver Broncos losing wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season. Who would rise to become this team's No. 2 wideout?

While we may not have a resolution to that particular competition quite yet, there's no doubting that the Broncos are stacked to the gills at wide receiver. Part and parcel is the emergence of undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson.

Although he didn't hear his name called on draft day, Johnson caught on with the Broncos and quickly worked to fit in. Over the last week of training camp, the rookie has seemed to have forged a relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson, and he's definitely caught the attention of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“For how much we throw at these guys, all these young guys have done an incredible job," Hackett said on Thursday. "[WRs Coach] Zach Azzanni has done a great job of getting them ready and meeting with them as much as he possibly can. To see [Johnson] come out there and make some plays in the game and even today. I think he had one from ‘Russ’ today, which was really great. You just want to see those guys continue to develop and know what to do first. That's always my concern with a young guy because there's so much that they're getting and he's got that down, which is great. Now he just gets to go out there and make plays.”

Johnson finished second on the Broncos last week against the Dallas Cowboys with four receptions (on six targets) for 64 yards. He was a steady workhorse for backup QBs Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien.

At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Johnson projects as a prototypical possession receiver, which could help cover the loss of Patrick. First thing's first, though: Johnson still has to earn a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster.

While preseason Game 1 was encouraging, Johnson will have to deliver a few 'pop' plays like his teammates and competitors Kendall Hinton and Seth Williams did last week. The Broncos may have no choice but to keep six wideouts, and four of those slots are accounted for ostensibly: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and rookie fifth-rounder Montrell Washington, who will also serve as the top kick and punt returner.

That could leave as many as two roster spots open at wide receiver, or, depending on how the roster math shakes out at other positions, perhaps only one. Johnson is gunning for it, but he'll have to stave off others who've equally shined this summer.

Stay tuned.

