Josh Allen: Smaller Playbook, Bigger Win? Bills at Lions Thanksgiving Preview

On a short week, the Buffalo Bills hope to gobble up the streaking Detroit Lions in the first game of a Thanksgiving triple-header. The Lions are winners of three straight games, most recently a 31-18 victory against the New York Giants in which running back Jamaal Williams totaled three touchdowns.

This is the Bills' second straight game in Detroit; Due to a winter storm in Western New York over the weekend, the Bills and Cleveland Browns matchup was moved to Detroit at Ford Stadium. A 31-23 victory over Browns got the Bills back on track after losing two in a row.

The Bills look to keep the offensive momentum going, especially in the backfield. The James Cook/Devin Singletary tandem combined for for 172 rushing yards, an even 86 each. Buffalo has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back weeks and looks to take advantage of a Lions' defense that allows a league-worst 28.2 points per game.

Interestingly, less may be more for the Buffalo offense, with QB Josh Allen saying they are "just try(ing) not to do too much on a short week and put in too many plays.''

With seven games left on the Bills' schedule, including four AFC East matchups, this is how the division stands: The Dolphins and the Bills are both 7-3, and the New England Patriots and New York Jets are both 6-4. The Dolphins own the head-to-head after beating the Bills in Week 3.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6)

ODDS: The Bills are 9.5-point favorites vs. the Lions.

GAME TIME: Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Ford Stadium (Detroit, MI)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Quarterback Josh Allen was very impressed with the Bills fans who attended their win vs. the Browns at Ford Field.

"When you get home, pay those fans some f---ing respect. Get 'em something nice. Treat 'em well, because that was f—ing awesome to see. It took a lot of s— to get us here. That could have drained us, but it didn't.''

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram