Bills Run Over Browns Behind Devin Singletary, James Cook

The Buffalo Bills (7-3) are celebrating a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit. But it wasn't a typical win that we've grown accustomed to from the Bills.

Rather than Josh Allen dominating the game through the air and ground, that responsibility shifted this week to the skill players ... the running backs in particular.

Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook dominated the line of scrimmage, rushing for 86 yards apiece in the win. Singletary also added a touchdown, while Allen took a step back and ran the ball just three times for seven yards, a season-low for the MVP candidate.

But the Bills still got the win, and that's what matters.

If anything, this isn't a sign to panic for Allen's quiet performance, but rather an opportunity to praise the unexpected versatility in the Bills' offense. For a unit defined by the aerial attack, this game puts film and attention on the running game for future opponents.

Singletary's 86 yards on the ground mark a season-high and his touchdown makes two straight games of him finding the end zone. Cook, a rookie second-round pick from Georgia, had the best game of his young career and built his case for more carries as the season winds down.

Unexpected heroes were the heartbeat of Sunday's win ... but maybe it should have been expected as the Bills proved yet again why they are one of the deepest teams in the league and a Super Bowl contender.

The Bills will stay in the Motor City for the short week as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m.

