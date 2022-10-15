Skip to main content

Bills vs. Chiefs Preview: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and a Thrilling Playoff Rematch

Buffalo's defense is as healthy as it's been since Week 1, just in time to face the dynamic Patrick Mahomes.

The Buffalo Bills travel to play the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 on Sunday from the unfriendly confines of Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It is a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round game; a 42-36 overtime thrilling loss that haunted and motivated the Bills this offseason.

Both teams are fresh off confidence-building wins. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for four touchdowns as the Bills dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-3. The Chiefs are on a short week after mounting a comeback to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29. Tight end Travis Kelce had a monster game with 4 touchdowns.

Buffalo's defense is as healthy as it's been since Week 1, just in time to face the dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With their top eight defensive linemen active, the Bills' defensive unit held the Steelers rushers to 54 yards on 17 attempts, with a 3.2 yards-per-rush average. 

Super Bowl-favorites Bills vs. the "Houdini" Mahomes at home? Safe to say this showdown is must-watch football. 

TRADE? The Bills have reportedly made a call to the Carolina Panthers about the 26-year-old standout running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey has a high price tag and an injury history - the reasons he's been dangled by the Panthers before. The 2022 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (4-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

ODDS: The Bills are 2.5-point favorites vs. the Chiefs. It's the first time Mahomes is a home underdog in his career. 

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Tony Romo warned Bills' opponents after the Week 5 victory:

"It was a perfect execution. Guys made plays. It was windy out there (at Highmark Stadium) and they still made it look easy. This is a complete football team. And they’re a little banged up. This is scary for opponents right now.''

