Buffalo Bills Are 'Perfect'? Warning Issued by CBS' Tony Romo Ahead of Chiefs Showdown

"Perfect''? No, it wasn't quite "perfect.''

But maybe CBS analyst Tony Romo's judgment of the Buffalo Bills' 38-3 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday isn't all that hyperbolic.

"It was a perfect execution,'' Romo said of the Week 5 blowout. "Guys made plays. It was windy out there (at Highmark Stadium) and they still made it look easy.

"This is a complete football team. And they’re a little banged up. This is scary for opponents right now.''

Buffalo at 4-1 does look something slightly short of "flawless'' ... but "complete'' sounds about right. QB Josh Allen and the Bills dismissed coach Mike Tomlin, rookie QB Kenny Pickett and the Steelers early on and with ease.

The Steelers were buried in Buffalo's flurry of numbers, talent and execution. Pittsburgh gave up 424 passing yards and four touchdowns to Josh Allen, who tossed it around the yard at will, in the first quarter connecting with Gabe Davis for 98-yard and 62-yard scores and then cruising from there.

Part of Romo's additional point - on top of the fact that the Bills seem to boast a high-octane offense that is bolstered by a dynamic defense - is that there will be challenges along the way, challenges greater than anything the 4-1 Steelers can offer up.

For instance?

The Bills and Chiefs meet next week, on Oct. 16 in Arrowhead, for a rematch of last year's spine-tingling AFC Divisional Round game.

"I know how good the Chiefs are, we’ve done their game,'' Romo said. "We’re seeing Buffalo now and I’m like, ‘Oh this gonna be one of those.’ Where these two teams, next week is gonna be an all-out.''

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.