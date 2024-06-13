Two Bills' Defensive Starters respond to 'Juiced' Bobby Babich's coaching style
Buffalo Bills' cornerback Rasul Douglas joined the trade midway through the 2023 when Bobby Babich was still a position coach.
"Even last year when I first got here I was just like man, that guy doesn't change. Everyday, he comes in and you know he's coming. You can hear him. He's loud. He's up. It's like he takes a 5-hour energy as soon as he wakes up," said Douglas after Wednesday's minicamp practice in Orchard Park.
After seven seasons on Buffalo's staff, Babich, who turns 41 years old on July 30, was elevated into the defensive coordinator role at the start of the offseason. Despite the title change, Babich's M.O. is reportedly unchanged.
"Juiced. A lot of energy," said Douglas. "It wakes you up because you gotta try to match his energy. He's ready. He's juiced. He's pumped to go out there. It's like he's playing."
Linebacker Terrel Bernard experienced Babich as a position coach prior to his most-recent promotion. Under Babich's watch, the 2022 third-round pick broke out as a top-level starter last season.
"He's been demanding. He's been hard on me, but he's been fair and honest. He's been the exact same person every single day since I've been here," said Bernard.
The 25-year-old Bernard has responded well to Babich's intensity and teaching tactics.
"He demands a lot from everybody in his room," said Bernard, who started all 17 regular season games in 2023. "He has a standard of excellence for everybody he is around.”