Underrated Bills LB set to 'explode into stardom' in 2024 NFL season
Every NFL team and fanbase has their guys—the players that, in the eyes of fans, are paramount to their team’s success and are on the cusp of national prominence but wouldn’t catch a passing glance at a grocery store in another NFL market.
Several Buffalo Bills fit this description, perhaps none more aptly than linebacker Terrel Bernard. His play was inspired throughout the 2023 NFL season; taking over the middle linebacker role vacated by Tremaine Edmunds, the 2022 third-round draft pick was stellar, tallying 165 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five pass deflections, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. He was simply everywhere for the Bills, using his athleticism and sideline-to-sideline ability to hold his own in coverage while consistently making opportune ‘splash plays’ to put his distinct stamp on games.
Bills fans are well aware of his talent, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a casual football fan outside of Buffalo who could even tell you which team Bernard plays for, let alone the position he plays.
Bernard’s 2023 breakout was out of nowhere; he was a completely under-the-radar player entering the season, his stellar play not even anticipated by Bills fans. It’s, thus, only natural that it would take the national media and median fan some time to catch up, something they haven’t yet done.
Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler feels as though this may soon change. The writer identified Bernard as a player to watch in a recent article breaking down one NFL player at each position who is set to “explode into stardom,” praising his 2023 season before stating that expectations are high entering his third year.
“Despite playing only one year's worth of substantial snaps, Bernard now leads all linebackers drafted since 2022 in solo tackles (96), pressures (20), sacks (eight) and interceptions (three), per PFF,” Fowler wrote. “Bernard was everywhere for Buffalo last fall, and he figures to be even more involved working alongside veteran Matt Milano again in 2024.”
“Elite linebacker play is often a hallmark of the best defenses in football. Bernard's success in his second season has created high expectations for him within the revamped Bills defense.”
We’ll push back on the notion that Buffalo’s defense is “revamped” (it returns nine of 11 starters and its new defensive coordinator—who may not even call plays—has been in the system for seven years), but the team is indeed expecting a lot from Bernard in the 2024 season. He’s no stranger to meeting—and exceeding—expectations, however; with a full year of starting experience under his belt, it’s fair to assume that Bernard will excel yet again. If he’s able to even match the production he constructed in the 2023 season, he could ascend into ‘superstar’ status in the 2024 campaign.