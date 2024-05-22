Two-time SB Champion Safety's Injury Preventing Participation at Bills' OTAs
One of the Buffalo Bills' new safeties is currently on the shelf, albeit temporarily.
Two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Edwards, who signed as a free agent this past March, was unavailable for OTAs practice this week due to an upper body injury.
"I should add Mike's dealing with a little bit of a shoulder [injury] right now for the next three-four weeks. Beyond that he's been a good addition to our team," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday in Orchard Park.
When healthy, the 28-year-old Edwards figures to vie for a starting spot on the back end of McDermott's defense. He appeared in every game for the Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs, including five regular season starts, last year. Edwards, who started all four postseason contests, played 97 percent of defensive snaps in the 25-22 win over San Francisco.
"I really like the way he played this past season, in particular with Kansas City and the seasons before that with Tampa," said McDermott.
Prior to his one season in Kansas City, the 2019 third-round draft pick played 58 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards accounted for four tackles and one pass defensed in Super Bowl LV, helping Tampa to a 31-9 win over the Chiefs.
"He's seen some success, as well, in his career. You take some things out of those experiences," said McDermott.