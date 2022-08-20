Bills & Broncos Notebook: Keenum, Shakir and The Duke

If the second preseason game is now considered to be the new ‘dress rehearsal’ of the NFL’s exhibition season, the Buffalo Bills appear poised to receive rave reviews for their performance in 2022.

Though several of Buffalo’s reserves had solid showings on both sides of the ball, quarterback Josh Allen reminded players, teams and fans throughout the league of his prowess but connecting with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 28-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Running back Duke Johnson carried the ball nine times for 55 yards and two rushing scores en route to an offensive onslaught. The Bills demolished the Denver Broncos 42-15 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Saturday afternoon, improving their preseason record to 2-0.

Here are some key takeaways from preseason game 2 in Western New York:

Case Closed?

While Buffalo’s starting quarterback position is about as solid as any team in the NFL, there has been some conjecture as to whether the team would be adequately represented by its backups: veterans Case Keenum and Matt Barkley. Keenum’s performance against the Broncos helped to quell any lingering concerns on the matter, with the 34-year-old Houston product completing 16 of 18 for 192 yards and a touchdown strike to tight end O.J. Howard.

Running Up The Bills

Despite being considered an offensive liability in 2021, the Bills’ corps of running backs have the potential to be a solid complementary component to Allen and their offense in the upcoming season. Rushers Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and James Cook, rushed for a combined 96 yards and two touchdowns. Still. Johnson was a the standout at the position on Saturday, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. The seven-year veteran continues to make a strong case for earning a roster spot, among a deep group of rushers.

Shakir Showing His Skills

Rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir impressed his new team last Saturday, having caught all five of his targets for 92 yards in Buffalo’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Boise State product followed up his stellar preseason debut with a three-catch, 59-yard performance against the Broncos. The Bills’ fifth-round draft choice has undoubtedly caught the eye of the team’s brass, with solid showings in both training camp and both preseason games. The Bills' top two receiver spots are set between Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, while Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder are expected to split time in the slot. Shakir’s consistency and flashes of prominence make him a likely choice to carve out a reserve role on the depth chart.

Love Shaq

Deservedly so, the Bills’ offense will dominate the headlines from their preseason victory over the Broncos. Still, a pair of defensive standouts provide a reminder that Buffalo will be equally as lethal on the preventive side of the call. Defensive end Shaq Lawson continues to perform at a high level. Lawson showcased his athleticism when chasing down Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson, recording a defended pass and a tackle for a loss. In the defensive backfield, safety Jaquan Johnson continues to provide some pop in the secondary. The Miami product finished the day logging five tackles.

Miller Time

Bills’ linebacker, and former Denver Bronco, Von Miller was awarded the day off from facing his former team on Saturday. Miller was traded by the Broncos last season to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Rather than re-up with the Champs, Miller signed a six-year contract with Buffalo in March. He was seen during pre-game warmups chatting with his former Broncos teammates.

Up Next:

The Bills will close their preseason slate by traveling south to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug 26 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.