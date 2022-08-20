WATCH: Case Keenum Caps Off Bills' First Half in Style

The opportunity to serve as Josh Allen's backup? You could say this Buffalo Bills newcomer has a Case.

Case Keenum, battling incumbent backup Matt Barkley to serve as the top understudy to the star quarterback, capped off a tremendous weekend of redemption by guiding the Buffalo Bills on another 80-yard scoring drive, expanding their preseason lead in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Though most of the starters Keenum worked with on his opening drive were long gone, he was able to find fellow new arrival O.J. Howard for a seven-yard score that gave Buffalo a 28-6 lead going into the halftime break.

With the exception of a nine-yard rush from James Cook on the opening play of the drive, Keenum was responsible for every yard. Giving way to Barkley at the start of the third quarter, Keenum completed 16-of-18 passes for 192 yards, recovering from a dreary three-turnover showing in last week's win over Indianapolis. Keenum, who spent the latest season of a tenured NFL career in Cleveland, previously got to play with the starters in relief and likewise guided the group to an 80-yard scoring trek.

Meanwhile, Howard joins the Bills after five seasons in Tampa Bay. That tenure, which began as a first-round pick in 2017 out of Alabama, included a Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2020 season by beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo has since increased its lead over the Broncos to 42-9 in the early stages of the third quarter.