Double Duke: Johnson Scores Yet Again, Expands Bills' Massive Lead

Having committed the egregious sin of allowing the Denver Broncos to score on Saturday, the Buffalo Bills knew they had to take matters into their own hands. Sanity, at least in the eyes of the Western New York faithful gathered at Highmark Stadium, prevailed.

After letting up Brandon McManus' third field goal of the day, Buffalo traveled 73 yards in just over eight plays and a bit over four minutes to expand its lead yet again in the Week 2 preseason showdown in Orchard Park. A usual suspect put in the score in question, as Duke Johnson capped off the possession with an eight-yard scoring run to give the Bills a 42-9 lead at the time.

Johnson put in his second score of the day, joining Zack Moss in Saturday's two-touchdown brotherhood. Entering the final frame, Johnson (55) and Raheem Blackshear (51 yards and himself a scorer of two touchdowns in last week's win over Indianapolis) united for 106 yards on the ground. Johnson is now the Bills' leading rusher on the day, passing Devin Singletary.

As a whole, Buffalo has now scored on each of its first six offensive possessions, perhaps echoing their output in the last meaningful game in Orchard Park, the dominant AFC Wild Card playoff win over New England in January. United with rookie James Cook, the five rushers torched Denver for 202 rushing yards on 24 carries over the first three frames., averaging over eight yards an attempt.

Denver did manage to finally enter the end zone on the ensuing possession, though it has done little to narrow the deficit, especially after failing to convert the two-point conversion. The Bills continue to lead 42-15 in the fourth quarter.