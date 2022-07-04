Rookie WR Khalil Shakir Has ‘Buffalo Bills DNA’

The Buffalo Bills selected Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir 148th overall in Round 5 of the NFL Draft.

Throughout Buffalo Bills minicamp, much attention was given to first-round pick Kaiir Elam at cornerback. The Bills came out of the 2022 NFL Draft with a promising talent to lineup across from Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White. However, they also came away with an exciting prospect at wide receiver.

In the fifth round, the Bills selected Boise State wideout Khalil Shakir. Shakir provides a unique blend of body control, route fluidity, hands and RAC ability. In his senior season at Boise State, Shakir posted over 1,100 receiving yards, with seven receiving touchdowns. Additionally, Shakir had 71 carries during his college career.

"He's Bills DNA through and through," GM Brandon Beane said on the latest episode of Buffalo Bills: Embedded. "A guy that can play inside, can play out. Has some speed, has a little bit of run after the catch ability."

Prior to the draft, a personnel director for an undisclosed AFC team said Shakir is a "better person than player and he is a hell of a player," according to his Draft and Combine Prospect Profile.

At Boise State, Shakir's head coach Andy Avalos also sang his praise.

"He actually enjoys doing all these different things. And obviously, when you pop on the film, it wasn't hard to see his talent in the things he can do on the field," Avalos stated on One Bills Live.

Throughout his college career, Shakir put up stats and did it with highlight-reel hands.

Additionally, Shakir is just as talented after the catch as he is during it.

Shakir passes the statistical test, passes the eye test and has prototypical size at 6-0, 196 pounds. As if that isn't enough, Shakir ran a 4.43 40-yard dash time as well.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Sanders left for the New England Patriots in free agency, leaving the WR2 spot wide open on the Bills roster.

With the ability to play outside, in the slot and provide running utility, Shakir has the potential to be an immediate impact maker anywhere on the field for Buffalo as a rookie - as it seems it’s in his “Bills DNA.”