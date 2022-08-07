Seeing Red: QB Josh Allen Tricks Buffalo Bills Fans with 'New' Helmet

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was already the most noticeable player at this training camp; that stature goes with the position, and is fortified by him fighting (literally) he way to being a leading NFL MVP candidate.

So yes, Bills fans watching Friday’s practice got an eye-full on Friday when Allen tricked Bills Mafia by wearing a bright red helmet to go along with the team’s red uniforms.

The scene was a jam-packed Highmark Stadium, with the entirety of the team sporting the white helmets that will be worn this year, as the team’s Twitter account later confirmed.

"The entirety,'' except for Allen, who wore a bright red helmet to the workout, his headgear matching the uniform of the day.

Also posted by the team: “Disclaimer: Josh Allen tricked everyone (including the social media admin) and we’re sticking with the white helmets this season.''

The tweet added to this camp's playfulness (see "Rookies Singing'' here) by instructed fans “direct all feedback” to Allen, the 26-year-old star who manufactured a quick response to all the fans who were duped.

Allen posted a gif of UFC star Conor McGregor that read, “I’d like to apologize to absolutely nobody!!!”

Once upon a time, of course, the red helmet really was part of the Buffalo uniform, dating back in the mid 1980s. It was popular again for a time during the ‘90s, during which time the franchise made its amazing run of four consecutive Super Bowls. The Bills are about to attempt to make another amazing run toward a Super Bowl title, and they will do so powered largely by Allen, who is coming off a season during which he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,407 yards, 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while adding 763 yards and six scores on the ground.

And the run will come with Allen and the good guys wearing white hats.