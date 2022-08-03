The Buffalo Bills are going to build on 2021 and finish 15-2 this year.

The Bills benefited from a soft schedule in 2021 and are, as a result, overrated this year.

Opinions are like noses; most of them smell.

But which of these opinions is valid? And how can smart Bills watchers harbor such divergent evaluations?

On the inarguable upside, Buffalo boasts the best odds to win the Super Bowl, has an NFL MVP candidate in Josh Allen, and has a true-contention roster. … reason enough for USA Today to predict a regular-season runaway with a 15-2 record.

But …

Our friends at Bills Wire have found what they term “an oppositional view (that) lends itself to a grounded and rational prediction of what the future holds for Buffalo.”

That view starts with numbers via analytics guy Warren Sharp, who cites 2021 trends that might get in the way of 2022 Bills success.

We will argue that in the balance-crazed NFL, there is virtually no such thing as a fluky 11-6 record. At the same time, that does mean there isn’t any luck involved and it does mean there aren’t any warts.

Bills Mafia might be comforted with this thought, though: there is likely nothing that USA Today or Warren Sharp or any “white-noise makers” know about these Bills that the Bills themselves - GM Brandon Beane, coach Sean McDermott and the rest - don’t already know.

And their job is to remove some of the “luck factor” by reducing some of the “wart factor.”