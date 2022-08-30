Skip to main content

'Super Duper Prepared': Bills Rookie CB Kaiir Elam Ready To Start?

Buffalo Bills' first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam is confident he's "super duper prepared."

Fear not Buffalo Bills fans, as at starting cornerback, first-round rookie Kaiir Elam is "super duper prepared."

The 21-year-old has flashed this preseason along with fellow rookie corner Christian Benford. If all was right in the health world, though, veterans Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson would be expected to start come Week 1.

White, however, likely faces time on PUP. So the learning curve of rookies, regardless of their talent level, needs to be accelerated.

Elam is confident that while he still has work to do, he's made strides this summer.

"Me, coming from Florida playing a lot of man [coverage] with no help and things like that, it was kind of harder for me to trust where my help is, how to bail and things like that," Elam said. "But it came with a lot of reps, it didn't come overnight."

The former Gator comes with big expectations and an NFL pedigree thanks to his father Abram, a former safety who spent seven years in the league, and his uncle Matt, who is currently a free agent and surprise, surprise, a defensive back as well.

"It took me a while to get down the technique and fundamentals that my coach was emphasizing in training camp, but once I got it and became more confident, it showed in my game in preseason just making plays and executing on all cylinders," Elam said. 

Whether or not he's firing on all cylinders come Week 1 may be expecting too much too soon, but the promising youngster is confident, saying: "I'm going to be ready when my name is called and I just couldn't be more excited."

The Bills play at the Rams in Week 1. And yes. It looks like Elam’s name will be called … and that he’ll need to be “super-duper ready.”

