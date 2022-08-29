Skip to main content

Bills Trade Rumors: RB Zack Moss to NFC Team?

Moss can still be a weapon for the Bills. But it's understandable that some might see him as expendable here - and as a weapon for somebody else.
Zack Moss has done nothing wrong. He was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was projected by Sports Illustrated as a power runner who ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine but displayed the ability to break tackles, and is now coming off his best training camp and preseason as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

But in between that time, Moss - still playing on his rookie contract - has dealt with injury issues. Meanwhile, the backfield is loaded with Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook ...

And suddenly, there is understandable buzz about the Bills trading Moss in conjunction with Tuesday's 53-man cutdown date.

Pro Football Network reports, “Moss could be of interest to the Eagles, who need a north-to-south rotational back. Moss also makes sense for a team like the Minnesota Vikings if they move Alexander Mattison, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. Moss has two years left on his contract.”

Moss remains a bullish runner, and Singletary obviously brings a different style than that. But Cook, despite being just a rookie, has the look of an every-down back. And Duke Johnson and Raheem Blackshear have appeared capable as well.

Bills GM Brandon Beane has already engineered one trade ahead of the cutdown, with Cody Ford going to Arizona. And there is buzz about OJ Howard, too, though he may have gotten dinged up in a Monday workout.

