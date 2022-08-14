Buffalo Bills’ rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam had quite the debut in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday afternoon in Orchard Park.

Though it was kicker Tyler Bass’ 46-yard field goal as time expired that lifted the Bills to a 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Elam’s performance has given credence to the theory that the 23rd selection in the 2022 NFL Draft may just be ready for prime time.

Though many of Buffalo’s starters remained on the sidelines, Elam was given the chance to showcase his talents, and did not disappoint.

As Colts’ quarterback Matt Ryan looked toward second-round rookie receiver Alec Pierce to convert on a slant, Elam locked down his adversary to earn his first pass breakup in the NFL.

Elam’s prowess is certainly no surprise to Buffalo’s organizational brass. He demonstrated a readiness for the pro game since the moment he stepped on a football field for the Florida Gators. As a true freshman for the Gators, Elam started five games, intercepting three passes (four total passes-defensed) while making 11 tackles in 13 games. During his sophomore season in 2020, he started all 12 games, logging 39 tackles and two interceptions. He also led the team with 11 passes-defensed; earning him first-team All-SEC honors from league coaches. Despite missing three games with a knee injury in 2021, Elam made 10 starts, logging 29 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one interception, five pass breakups.

The 21-year-old has great length and plays with a physical and aggressive style, especially when challenged. He is at his best in zone and press coverages. Still, he can play adequate man coverage, and can be quite effective when he has the opposite to match up with his targets at the line of scrimmage. The rookie made his presence felt on Saturday, finishing the day with two tackles and the aforementioned pass-defended.

Despite making arguably the play of the day, Elam’s pro debut was not without its share of complications.

Late in the second quarter, as the Colts took a 10-7 lead on a touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles, Elam was covering receiver Ty’Son Williams as he came out of the backfield. As he crossed the middle of the Bills defense, he collided with a group of other players including fellow Buffalo rookie Terrel Bernard, who was not facing Elam at the point of impact. Elam was taken to the blue medical tent for evaluation of a possible head injury.

Though he would be cleared for return, Elam spent the remainder of the game on the sidelines.

Elam’s usage will be one of the more intriguing storylines to watch during the remainder of Buffalo’s preseason. While fellow cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson hold prominent places on the Bills’ positional depth chart, many suspect that Elam may notch a starting role as early as week 1. With plans for starting corner Tre’Davious White to return (from offseason ACL surgery) to practice “sooner than later,” the expectation is that Buffalo’s top player at the position may return within the first three games of the regular season.

As a result, Elam may be poised to take the primary spot to start the season. Though he predominantly played press-man corner at Florida, the Bills have worked with him on his off-coverage assignments. Upon White’s return, Elam could see significant time on the right side of the perimeter.

When White does make his season debut, the Bills might just be sporting one of the most electric cornerback tandems in the NFL.

Until then, Buffalo’s secondary looks to be in more-than-capable hands with Elam.