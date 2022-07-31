Bills First Padded Practice: Who Made Plays?

Over the past few days, there hasn't been a lack of news surrounding the Buffalo Bills. From Micah Hyde's injury to superstar quarterback Josh Allen getting in a scrum, there has been a lot to talk about off the field.

But, who has been playing well in training camp? Here are three players that stood out during the team's first padded practice on Saturday.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie has been one of the top players in camp for the Bills. The 5-8 receiver is entering his sixth season in the NFL and hasn't topped 300 receiving yards in a year yet. But through a few practices, including a padded one, he has been stellar.

"Almost nothing has slowed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie six days into camp," The Athletic wrote.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa

Entering his third season in the NFL after being drafted in the second round with the 54th overall pick out of Iowa, Epenesa has put together a good camp.

Across his first two seasons, Epenesa has only started one game and produced 2.5 career sacks, but could have an increased role this year if his training camp performance is an indication of what's to come. At Saturday's practice, Epenesa had a noteworthy play:

"Working against Bobby Hart, Epenesa chopped down an extended arm and worked around the edge," The Athletic wrote. "Epenesa then closed down the space to quarterback Case Keenum for a sack and even got his hand in to force a fumble."

Receiver Isaiah Hodgins

A sixth-round pick in 2020 out of Oregon State., Hodgins is looking for his first full season on the Bills roster.

He has only played in one game throughout his NFL career but flashed on Saturday at training camp.

"He first beat cornerback Siran Neal clean down the right sideline and pulled in a nice reception of a good ball from quarterback Case Keenum," the Buffalo News wrote. "Later, Hodgins made a nice catch on a quick out in front of cornerback Nick McCloud."

Players are looking to make an impact at training camp to make the active roster or even earn some more time. On Saturday, these three players helped their cases.