Skip to main content

Bills First Padded Practice: Who Made Plays?

The Buffalo Bills had their first padded practice of training camp on Saturday.

Over the past few days, there hasn't been a lack of news surrounding the Buffalo Bills. From Micah Hyde's injury to superstar quarterback Josh Allen getting in a scrum, there has been a lot to talk about off the field.

But, who has been playing well in training camp? Here are three players that stood out during the team's first padded practice on Saturday.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie
McKenzie has been one of the top players in camp for the Bills. The 5-8 receiver is entering his sixth season in the NFL and hasn't topped 300 receiving yards in a year yet. But through a few practices, including a padded one, he has been stellar.

"Almost nothing has slowed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie six days into camp," The Athletic wrote.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa
Entering his third season in the NFL after being drafted in the second round with the 54th overall pick out of Iowa, Epenesa has put together a good camp.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Across his first two seasons, Epenesa has only started one game and produced 2.5 career sacks, but could have an increased role this year if his training camp performance is an indication of what's to come. At Saturday's practice, Epenesa had a noteworthy play:

"Working against Bobby Hart, Epenesa chopped down an extended arm and worked around the edge," The Athletic wrote. "Epenesa then closed down the space to quarterback Case Keenum for a sack and even got his hand in to force a fumble."

Receiver Isaiah Hodgins
A sixth-round pick in 2020 out of Oregon State., Hodgins is looking for his first full season on the Bills roster.

He has only played in one game throughout his NFL career but flashed on Saturday at training camp.

"He first beat cornerback Siran Neal clean down the right sideline and pulled in a nice reception of a good ball from quarterback Case Keenum," the Buffalo News wrote. "Later, Hodgins made a nice catch on a quick out in front of cornerback Nick McCloud."

Players are looking to make an impact at training camp to make the active roster or even earn some more time. On Saturday, these three players helped their cases.

A28E5982-6E5D-4AB5-8DC1-679DE1CBB55B
News

Andre Reed Hints at Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Buffalo Bills

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
Snip20220730_1
News

'Praying for Dion' Dawkins: Top Bills Lineman Leaves Camp

By Geoff Maglioccheti18 hours ago
jordan miller
News

Bills Sign CB, Cut Rookie - Who May Retire?

By Bills Central Staff20 hours ago
josh jorda fight
News

Bills FIGHT! LOOK: QB Josh Allen In Camp Conflict

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
Snip20220726_6
News

Will Bills Join NFL Throwback Uniform Craze?

By Geoff MagliocchetiJul 30, 2022 11:38 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium
News

Micah Hyde Injury Update: Bills Star Safety Missing Time?

By Logan MacdonaldJul 30, 2022 11:20 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs (right) tries to elude Washington's Landon Collins.
News

Micah Hyde Hurt; Should Bills Sign Pro Bowler Landon Collins?

By Jeremy Brener and Logan MacdonaldJul 29, 2022 1:58 PM EDT
USATSI_17309557
News

Banking on Bass: Why Bills Have High Hopes for Kicker

By Cole ThompsonJul 29, 2022 1:26 PM EDT