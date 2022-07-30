Micah Hyde Injury Update: Bills Star Safety Missing Time?

When Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was carted off after falling hard on his right side, "Bills Mafia" was thrown into panic.

Fans were loathing the thought of having to play without a leader on their defense this season. However, Hyde is now being reported as day-to-day, providing relieving news for Buffalo.

This offseason, Hyde was named the Bills' most underrated player by Pro Football Focus. Hyde also was named to the AP All-Pro Second Team after this season. The Bills can breathe a sigh of relief now with this optimistic news regarding his injury Friday.

Hyde recently stated the high expectations for his defensive unit this year.

“We knew coming into this, obviously through OTAs and minicamp, that the defense was gonna be a problem,” Hyde said. “Those guys up front, they’re working. They’ve got great coaches, great players out there. We know that there’s going to be some opportunities for us on the back end because of it.”

Additionally, Hyde spoke highly of rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam's work ethic to reporters on Tuesday.

"First day I met him, you could tell he's just a young guy who's listening and wants to get better," said Hyde. "On the field after each play, he's asking us questions.

The Bills defensive unit led the league in both points per game and yards per game allowed last season and will look to continue that dominance in 2022. Now, there's a little less panic knowing one of the team's defensive leaders dodged a huge injury scare.