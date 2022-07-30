Skip to main content

Bills FIGHT! LOOK: Buffalo QB Josh Allen Involved in Training Camp Conflict

So, no more fighting, fellas - at least as it involves a particular guy wearing a red jersey.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There is a reason that many NFL teams now dress their quarterbacks in red jerseys as a reminder to defenders: Hands off.

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips on Saturday morning at training camp apparently forgot the rule ... drawing the ire of MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who got "thumped'' by his teammate ...

Igniting a scuffle that caused bodies to be pushed, shoved and grabbed in a way that spread up and down the field about 15 yards.  Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight.

The "thump'' was a blow to Allen's right (throwing) shoulder, upon which many of the Bills' Super Bowl hopes rest. Bad idea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Also not a great idea, though it's understandable that Allen and his offensive mates would stand up for him: If you think there is some danger in getting your shoulder "thumped,'' how much more danger is a QB in when he becomes involved in a semi-brawl?

The Bills (already dealing with an injury to star safety Micah Hyde) have big plans this year, as they are favored to win the AFC East and favored by many to advance to the Super Bowl. The centerpiece to that journey will of course be the QB, Allen, who during the 2021 season had 4,407 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He continued his standout play into the playoffs, even though the Bills eventually lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round.

So, no more fighting, fellas - at least as it involves a particular guy wearing a red jersey.

Snip20220726_6
News

Will Bills Join NFL's Throwback Craze?

By Geoff Maglioccheti51 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium
News

Micah Hyde Injury Update: Bills Star Safety Missing Time?

By Logan Macdonald1 hour ago
Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs (right) tries to elude Washington's Landon Collins.
News

Micah Hyde Hurt; Should Bills Sign Pro Bowler Landon Collins?

By Jeremy Brener and Logan Macdonald22 hours ago
USATSI_17309557
News

Banking on Bass: Why Bills Have High Hopes for Kicker

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Micah Hyde (23) and the Bills celebrate Hyde's interception against the Kansas City Chiefs.
News

'Defense Gonna Be a Problem': Bills Defense Primed for Leap?

By Logan Macdonald23 hours ago
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium
News

Bills BREAKING: Micah Hyde Injury - Leaves Camp Practice on Cart

By Matthew RyanJul 29, 2022 11:19 AM EDT
usa_today_17029387
News

Who's Bills 'Secret Superstar'? - PFF

By Daniel FlickJul 28, 2022 3:24 PM EDT
Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) returns his interception past Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Bills' Jordan Poyer: 'I Want to Be Here'

By Matthew RyanJul 27, 2022 8:13 PM EDT