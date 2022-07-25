Josh Allen's Bills Training Camp Menu: Turkey Burgers and Touchdowns

The news conference came to close outside of Growney Stadium on St. John Fisher University's campus. Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen could stick around and talk to local reporters, but it's lunchtime.

Strike that, it's “TBT” time. And that is, you ask?

“Turkey burger time,” the fifth-year quarterback told reporters. “They’ve got the best turkey burgers here. I put a little jalapenos on them. That’s the main reason I like coming here.”

Allen is relaxed at the starting of training camp. He has to be if he wants to build off his success from 2021. And sure, there will be moments where a pass goes array or an easy touchdown is dropped, but he can't let it get the best of him.

The "13 seconds" jokes, coin flip comments and ultimate disappointment that followed from the AFC Divisional Round loss isn't going away. Consider it in the same category as "the butt fumble" and "28-3" comments that haunt other NFL teams.

Buffalo is leaving it in the past. Allen is at the forefront of that conversation, making sure everyone understands that last year's team was last year, and the summer offers a new opportunity for a different ending.

"Nothing that we did last year is going to carry over to this year," Allen said. "Nothing that we're going to do next year is going to affect us this year. It's a brand-new season. We're a new team. We're a different team. We've got new pieces. We've got a new offensive coordinator. We've got a new mindset."

Sunday's practice was meant to shake off the rust. Most of the team hasn't be together since minicamp and OTAs ended in early June. No surprise, the offense looked shaky for several drives during 11-on-11 drills against a defense that's looking to build off a No. 1 finish.

Allen isn't concerned about the inconsistencies on offense after one practices. Rookies such as running back James Cook and receiver Khalil Shakir are still learning the playbook. The entire unit is still getting used to former quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey calling the plays instead now-New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

"Red zone is typically a pretty tough day for the offense," said Allen. "It's just a smaller area but coming out here and just trying to go out and execute make the right decisions. And guys are flying around right now were pretty juiced up."

The highlight of the day came from rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard during 7-on-7 drills when he jumped the route on what would have been a touchdown to tight end Dawson Knox to force an incompletion.

"We have work to do," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "Whether it's offensively or defensively, or even special teams, we have work to do."

McDermott believes that getting away from Orchard Park is beneficial to Buffalo's success. The Bills haven't returned to upper New York since the 2019 season. In large part, COVID-19 factored into the two year hiatus.

One thing that McDermott will continue to preach is the importance of relationships. Camp is beneficial for the players to build trust, thus eliminating in-game mistakes during crucial situations.

Allen is in the same boat. Anything to get Buffalo back to the Super Bowl is always something he's willing to try.

Along the way, perhaps he'll find an even better turkey burger.

"All you get to focus on is football here, which is blessing for me since I love this game so much," Allen said. "I try to be as fun and as vibrant as I can because some guys don't like, so I have to bring them up to speed."