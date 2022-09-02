Top Triplets: Where's Bills Offense Rank Among NFL Best?

With less than a week before the NFL season begins, the Buffalo Bills are heading into the year with a "Super Bowl or Bust" mentality.

The Bills are able to have this mindset because they have one of the league's best offenses, led by Josh Allen at quarterback, Devin Singletary at running back and Stefon Diggs at wide receiver.

While there are more pieces that make the Bills offense one of the best in the NFL like tight end Dawson Knox and wideout Gabe Davis, the first-string triplets set the tone.

NFL.com recently ranked all of the league's top QB/RB/WR trios, and placed the Bills' triplets third in the league.

Here's more of what they had to say to explain their reasoning for the ranking ...

"Allen is a budding superstar," NFL.com writes. "And we tend to easily forget how many playmakers Allen has at his disposal: Diggs was a receiving machine in his first season in Buffalo, and Gabe Davis looks like a legitimate No. 2 receiver in that offense. Singletary has tightened his grip on the lead back role in Buffalo this preseason, and it's all setting up for a prolific year in Buffalo. Now, the Bills just need to clear those playoff hurdles."

The Bills stumbled in the second playoff hurdle last season against the Kansas City Chiefs. But after Tyreek Hill was traded by the Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, there's belief that the Bills can become the top dog in the AFC and the NFL this season.

The Bills open the season Thursday night against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.