Bills BREAKING: Buffalo Signs New Punter Sam Martin to Replace Matt Araiza

Martin punted for the Broncos the past two seasons after spending seven years with the Detroit Lions. He was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
The Buffalo Bills are putting controversy behind them and putting veteran punter Sam Martin onto the 53-man roster.

The Bills on Wednesday added Martin to Buffalo after the team had previously released rookie punter Matt Araiza.

Araiza stands accused accused in a civil suit of participating in the gang rape and false imprisonment of a 17-year-old girl while he was in college, before having been drafted to Buffalo. Araiza was cut - with the Bills announcing their intention to "do the right thing'' - on Aug. 27, two days after the allegation surfaced.

General manager Brandon Beane cited the importance of the team’s culture over simply winning games.

"Some things are bigger than football,'' Beane said.

The Bills worked through the process of working out a quartet of punters following the release of the embattled rookie Araiza, sources told BillsSI. On the list: Joseph Charlton, Michael Palardy, Tyler Newsome and Ty Long. Additionally, a phone call was made to Marquette King. And one interesting name that popped up during the process Brett Kern, a Buffalo-area native and a Pro Bowler in Tennessee who many speculated might get released. ... and then the Titans did indeed do that.

But the Bills now have their guy, and are turning their attention back football, with Martin part of the squad that will in Los Angeles to take on the Rams in the NFL season opener.

