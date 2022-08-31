With college football season kicking off this week and the Buffalo Bills just over a week away from starting their own season, it's never too early for a mock draft.

Even though the Bills are 0-0, analysts are already predicting how they'll finish this season and what pick they could be armored with next April. The Athletic believes that the Bills are in store for the best season in franchise history and their first Lombardi Trophy.

The publication projects them to draft last in the first round and target Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson.

The offensive line is still a bit of concern in Buffalo — 34-year-old Rodger Saffold is starting at left guard this year. GM Brandon Beane could decide to address it in the 2023 draft with Robinson. It’s never sexy to draft a guard in the first round, but QB Josh Allen is special enough to make whatever weapons are around him several tiers better, and the Bills already have Stefon Diggs and an emerging Gabe Davis in their receiver room. The Bills’ defense is a strong unit, too, but another option could be to start looking for a safety (or safeties) of the future next offseason.

Considering the team recently traded Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals and it doesn't have a long-term option on the interior line, targeting one in the draft makes a lot of sense for the Bills.

The article also mentions the idea of targeting a safety or two, which could be smart considering Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have each celebrated their 31st birthday. However, both former All-Pros should have enough in the tank for at least another season or two beyond 2022, making offensive line the team's most immediate need.