Sean McDermott Finds Faults In Bills Dominant Win vs. Broncos

It may have been a dominant win by his Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but head coach Sean McDermott isn't totally satisfied.

Working in an inherently competitive business, you can never be too satisfied with yourself or your team.

The Buffalo Bills may have walked all over the Denver Broncos on Saturday, winning their second preseason game 42-15, but in a relatively monotone voice, head coach Sean McDermott said in the postgame that despite there being "a lot of good things," they still have plenty to work on.

"There's still a lot to work on," McDermott said. "As you know penalties, tackling, I didn't think some of our coverage units were where they needed to be - kickoff return there - so lot's to work on as coaches, as players."

Buffalo's special teams unit had their fair share of opportunities to work on their kickoff coverage thanks to the efficiency of Ken Dorsey's offense. On the six kickoffs, the Broncos were able to return for 20, 35, 30, 27, 16, and 30 yards - so it's easy to see why McDermott was frustrated.

Not that it was all doom and gloom for McDermott.

"I thought our offense got off to a good start," McDermott said. "Defensively what stood out to me was the way we finished the game, finished strong there at the end, that was a good effort to see. And then special teams chipped in where they could chip in as well."

With Josh Allen back at the helm and Case Keenum returning to his usual self at quarterback, Buffalo's offense pushed aside Denver's defense for 302 passing yards, 208 rushing yards, six touchdowns, zero sacks, and no turnovers.

Meanwhile, Leslie Frazier's defense didn't make things easy for Denver - especially on the ground - allowing 242 passing yards, 32 rushing yards, and just a solitary touchdown. 

The final preseason game of the season is now just days away, meaning roster cuts are around the corner. Those special teamers are running out of chances to impress.

