Week 2 of NFL Preseason action continues Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos are set for a head-to-head AFC matchup at Highmark Stadium. Both teams are aiming to improve to 2-0 in preseason play after picking up wins in Week 1.

The Bills took down the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in Week 1 at home despite trailing 24-10 in the opening stages of the fourth quarter. But behind third-string quarterback Matt Barkley, two late touchdowns from running back Raheem Blackshear, and a game-winning field goal at the horn by kicker Tyler Bass, Buffalo sent its fans home happy after a sluggish turnover-filled start.

The Broncos enter this game after a 17-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. Denver's defense held Dallas scoreless until there was under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson went 16 of 23 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos' win.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs are in line to get their first act of preseason along with most of the other Buffalo first-teamers on both sides of the ball.

Buffalo quarterback Case Keenum, who had two interceptions and a lost fumble in the win, is in line to get significant action again with additional second-half playing time for Barkley also expected.

The Bills' rookies are looking for another big week after a handful of impressive debuts. Buffalo's first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam flashed aggressive coverage skills and quickness before exiting last week with a head injury.

Rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard also had the play of the day with a 69-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first half. Rookie wideout Khalil Shakir dazzled as well, with impressive play that resulted in five grabs for 92 yards.

The Broncos have won the toss and will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Broncos 3

Montrell Washington returns the opening kickoff as Denver begins at its own 21-yard line.

Washington followed this up with a tough 18-yard catch on 3rd and 8 to give Denver a first down near midfield. But despite some methodical movement down the field by the Broncos and a penalty in the secondary, Buffalo held strong to force the field goal.

Denver's field goal came after a 12-play, 64-yard drive that took up 6:45 of game time.

FIELD GOAL BRONCOS: Brandon McManus connects on a 33-yard field goal as Denver's drive stalls inside the red zone.

Buffalo begins its first drive at its own 30-yard line. Josh Allen takes his first preseason snap and finds receiver Isaiah McKenzie for a quick first down.

After finding receiver Stefon Diggs for his first catch of preseason, Allen pulled out his bag of tricks.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds receiver Gabriel Davis for a 28-yard touchdown

Allen avoided pressure in the pocket before spinning out and finding Davis for the 28-yard touchdown. The Bills took a 7-3 lead after a six-play, 70-yard drive.

After a solid kick return, the Broncos begin their second drive on their own 34-yard line.

The Bills nearly forced a three-and-out, but another penalty in the secondary gave the Broncos a first down.

Denver failed to do anything after that, using only three more plays before being forced to punt.

Rookie Khalil Shakir continues his punt-returning duties from last week, as he called a fair catch at the Buffalo 20-yard line.

After just one scoring drive, Allen takes the bench as Keenum comes in at quarterback. The veteran seems warmed up after last week, finding Davis and Diggs for two long completion to begin the drive.

Buffalo running back Devin Singletary caught a pass before rushing for a 15-yard gain on the next play to end the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER:

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Running back Zack Moss capped off an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a one-yard plunge into the end zone as the Bills took a 14-3 lead.

Keenum went 4 of 5 passing for 59 yards on his first drive.

The Broncos begin their next drive at their 33-yard line yard.

Denver was almost forced to punt again, but a Kaiir Elam facemark penalty extended the drive.

Johnson launched a long pass down in the end zone on the next play to Albert Okwuegbunam, but the tight end was unable to get both feet down.

The Buffalo defense held strong and brought up another fourth down, as Denver settled for a field goal.

FIELD GOAL BRONCOS: McManus knocked-in a 43-yard field goal to make it a 14-6 Bills' lead. The Broncos had used an eight-play, 42-yard drive that was aided by the facemark penalty.

The Bills begin their next drive at their own 22-yard line.

Rookie running back James Cook had his first big play of preseason with a 19-yard run down the left side of the field.

The rookie production continued, as Shakir secured a 22-yard reception. Moss followed this up with an 11-yard run for a first down.

Moss then rushed for what seemed to be his second touchdown, but a holding penalty brought it back. Cook caught an 11-yard pass to bring Buffalo back to the one-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Moss gets his second touchdown of the game with another goal-line score from one-yard out.

Denver begins its next drive at the 32-yard line.

The Broncos drive resulted in just five yards before being forced to punt for the second time in the first half.

The Bills begin their next drive at their own 20-yard line.

