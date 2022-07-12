Alpha Brothers: Stefon, Trevon Diggs Share Elite Status

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not only confident in his on-field prowess, but is equally so in the abilities of his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

After all, the 28-year-old All-Pro is far from shy about giving a glance over his shoulder at his defeated target as he makes his move to the end zone. He is also not averse to boldly admonishing fans of an opposing franchise after putting the finishing touches on a scoring strike.

However, Diggs is not only confident in himself. He is also equally resolute in the abilities of his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Buffalo’s Pro Bowl wideout is firm in his belief that both he and Trevon to be among the NFL’s elite players at their respective positions.

As he recently told Sports Illustrated in a joint interview with his brother, Stefon has always believed Trevon would have little trouble covering the majority of NFL wide receivers. In fact, Stefon Diggs considers himself to be among a select group of wideouts capable of giving his younger brother some legitimate competition.

“I told Tre this a while ago: ‘Bro, 70% of [NFL] receivers are gonna be easy to check,” Diggs said. “There’s only like seven to eight spicy receivers who can catch, can create separation, can run fast, can stop.”

Conversely, Diggs expressed his feelings on the NFL cornerbacks which he considers to be at the top of their position. In short, Diggs’ attention is captured by “the only ones that really follow No. 1 receivers week in and week out,” -- Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins), Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints) and his brother.

The on-field relationship between Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen has been a match made in gridiron heaven. Perhaps the most glaring element missing from Buffalo’s offensive repertoire prior to Diggs’ arrival was a receiver who possessed the ability to get open even when he was covered. Diggs has fit the bill quite nicely. In 2021, he hauled in 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the postseason, Diggs has also been a force, logging 26 receptions for 378 yards with two touchdowns in five playoff games.

Since joining the Cowboys’ defensive backfield in 2020, Trevon Diggs has become among the game’s most disruptive defensive backs. In 2021, he led all cornerbacks with 11 interceptions, en route to a first-team All-Pro selection. The 23-year-old corner is considered one of the top players at his position heading into the 2022 season.

While possessing top-level speed paired with having a keen instinct for the football, the Alabama product has the qualities needed in a successful defensive back. While some may argue his need for improving his coverage ability, Diggs remains more-than-competent in that regard.

With the Bills and Cowboys scheduled to meet in 2023, the Diggs brothers are undoubtedly preparing for a battle of the elites. While each is confident in his ability to win, the brother-brother, WR1-CB1 showdown will be one to watch … and circle on the Diggs family calendar.