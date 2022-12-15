Says new/old Bills wideout Cole Beasley: "Nobody's perfect. I didn't handle everything how I wanted to and a lot of that was a big reason I wanted to come back as well.''

Wide receiver Cole Beasley has talked and tweeted his way into being a controversial figure, an issue that was discussed with him by Buffalo Bills management before his signing this week.

Beasley, 33, said he wanted to "right some wrongs'' as he came out of retirement to join the Bills practice squad this week ... with the chance to quickly accelerate to the varsity. His three-year tenure in Buffalo (from 2019-2021) ended in March when the 11-year veteran apparently wanted a contractual change and then requested a trade.

The Bills instead cut him.

Beasley has used Twitter to express his opposition to the COVID vaccination, to comment on controversial NBA star Kyrie Irving, and to diss both the Bills and his previous employer, his hometown Dallas Cowboys.

Beasley said he had open discussions with Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane regarding any lingering ill will as he called the team right after Thanksgiving to express an interest in returning.

Said Beane: "Whether you agree with his views or not, at the core, he's a good person. And even throughout his tenure here, even though everything wasn't perfect, he was never a malicious person, anything like that. It was just his way of communicating, and, so, we got on the same page of what we would want it to be with him here and ... he saw it the same way."

Could Beasley play this week against the visiting Miami Dolphins? The Bills need to get their injury situation squared away (see the injury report below) ... but yes, it's possible.

Meanwhile, Beane said that signing Beasley does not preclude the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., who visited the Bills, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.

In Dallas, owner Jerry Jones is saying "Stay tuned'' about OBJ to the Cowboys. What does Beane say?

The Beasley signing "doesn't mean that we will or wouldn't do it," Beane said. "I think right now his timeline has moved back a little bit and making sure that he's truly ready to roll, and so right now, we're just kind of focused on the guys we've got. But wouldn't rule out if it made sense further down the road."

