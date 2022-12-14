Bills vs. Dolphins Preview: Divisional Clash, Snow Storm?

A win vs. the Dolphins would be monumental in Buffalo's hunt for its third-straight AFC East title.

The Buffalo Bills have a chance to tighten their grip on the AFC’s first-round bye as they welcome the division foe Miami Dolphins to Highmark Stadium on Saturday. The Bills are on a four-game winning streak but are 2-2 in division games so far this season.

A win vs. the Dolphins would be monumental in Buffalo's hunt for its third-straight AFC East title. Meanwhile, the Dolphins remain in the sixth seed of the AFC playoff race and fighting to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Miami pulled off a two-point victory the last time these teams clashed in Florida. The elements will be much different in Orchard Park in mid-December, as some forecasts call for 4-7 inches of snow that day.

The Dolphins are looking to bounce back after falling 23-17 at the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was held to just 145 passing yards. The Bills defense is streaking: going seven consecutive quarters against divisional opponents without allowing a touchdown. Buffalo is without Von Miller and Gregory Rousseau is filling in.

Buffalo will look to take advantage of a Miami defense that allowed 432 yards of total offense to the Chargers. While leading the Bills in rushing, quarterback Josh Allen was held to a season-low 147 passing yards in a 20-12 victory over New York Jets.

With four games left on the Bills' schedule, including two AFC East matchups, this is how the division stands: The Bills are first at 10-3, followed by 8-5 Miami Dolphins, the 7-6 Jets and the Patriots are last at 6-6.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (10-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

ODDS: The Bills are 7.5-point favorites vs. the Dolphins.

GAME TIME: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV/RADIO: NFL Network | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Safety Jordan Poyer on the Bills' defense sans Miller:

"Guys came ready to play. The (defensive) line has been crazy all year long," Poyer told NFL Network. "On the back end, we're just trying to give them an extra second to get to the quarterback. The d-line, linebackers, and the back end, we just didn't blink. Stuff happened in the game, we didn't blink, we just kept playing."

