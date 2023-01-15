One wonders what will happen if the inspirational Damar Hamlin is able to attend the Bills vs. Dolphins playoff game?

Damar Hamlin has every reason to be proud of what he’s contributing to his Buffalo Bills, who are now riding the emotional fuel provided by his recovery from his near-death recovery from a cardiac arrest.

And is he can show up all smiles in the Orchard Park locker room ahead of this first-round matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday. …

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo of Hamlin hanging out with his teammates in Orchard Park on Saturday. … so it doesn’t seem too much of a stretch to think he might do more of the same today.

Hamlin suffered the cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 matchup against the Bengals in Cincinnati. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to a local hospital where he remained unconscious and in critical condition for days.

Once Hamlin woke up and became stable, he asked, “Who won the game?”

The NFL actually canceled that game … but Hamlin - who watched the Bills' Week 18 win over the Patriots from his hospital bed - has been an inspiration to many due to this ordeal.

And as long as he’s safe, Bills Mafia would surely love more inspiration at Highmark Stadium today.

