Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Label 2 Players Questionable vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills released their final practice injury report Friday ahead of Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo has listed receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips as questionable for the contest. Receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t participate in Friday’s practice due to rest.

Here’s the full injury report:

QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) - FULL

WR Stefon Diggs (rest) - DNP

RB Taiwan Jones (rest) - DNP

QB Case Keenum (illness) - DNP

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) - DNP, QUESTIONABLE

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - DNP, QUESTIONABLE

S Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) - FULL

G Rodger Saffold (rest) - DNP (Wednesday)

Though he’s not listed on the official injury report, Bills safety Micah Hyde will not play against Miami as he deals with a neck injury. His 21-day practice window opened up on Wednesday, but Buffalo coach Sean McDermott ruled him out for this week and next week, should the Bills beat the Dolphins and advance to the AFC Divisional.

But McDermott didn't rule out his return if Buffalo makes it to the AFC Championship.

"After that I don't know," he said. "It's kind of 1 of those things like 'Wake me up, tap me on the shoulder' when he's ready."

The Bills and Dolphins are set to kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

