Running back Zack Moss heads the list of players who could be on their way out.

Dozens of difficult decisions loom for the Buffalo Bills coaching staff as the team has assembled its finest roster of the NFL salary cap era.

They will have to balance youth with experience, judge short- and long-term cost effectiveness and determine which players fit best while figuring out a way to pay them — all while operating at the uppermost limit of the cap.

Because of this, the team will not be able to keep all of its valued veterans if it can find younger players, usually rookies, who can do the same job cheaper and with cost-controlled contracts.

Here is a look at eight veterans who are less than locks to make the team again this year — and why they might not survive training camp.

The Bills start Organized Team Activites (OTAs) on Monday. Mandatory minicamp follows in June, and training camp will return to St. John Fisher College in late July for the first time since 2019.

Bills offseason schedule

OTAs

May 23-24

May 26

May 31-June 2

June 6-7

June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp

June 14-16

Training camp

TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training center

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.