For Bills, Post-Draft Super Bowl Odds Remain the Same

They still have the best odds in Las Vegas to win Super Bowl LVII, which will be played in Glendale Ariz. next February.

However anyone may feel about how well general manager and the Buffalo Bills performed in the NFL Draft, it's important to note that the Bills remained with the best odds to win the next Super Bowl.

According to sisportsbook.com, the Bills are a +650 bet (wager $100 to win $650) to capture the first Super Bowl championship in their history, coming in just ahead of Tampa Bay (+700) and Kansas City (+900).

The Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Moving on to player props, the Bills' first-round draft choice, cornerback Kaiir Elam, has been given 18-1 odds by betonline.ag to become Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is tied with two Philadelphia Eagles' rookies, DT Jordan Davis and LB Nakobe Dean, and Kansas City CB Trent McDuffie.

Nine players rank ahead of them, with Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson (5-1) at the top of the list.

Bills' second-round pick James Cook has slightly better odds of being named Offensive Rookie of the Year. The running back is tied with Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder, Tennessee QB Malik Willis, Carolina QB Matt Corral and Kansas City WR Skyy Moore.

Falcons WR Drake London (11-2) is the slight favorite over Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett.

Despite the impressive weapons the Bills have added this offseason, quarterback Josh Allen (+750) has quietly slipped into second place behind Los Angeles Chargers counterpart Justin Herbert (+700) for MVP, according to betonline.ag.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is also listed at +750.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

