He has hired agent Drew Rosenhaus in an attempt to get a contract extension, but GM Brandon Beane may consider other options.

One of the most popular and productive Buffalo Bills, safety Jordan Poyer, wasn't among the many players who reported back to work Tuesday for the voluntary portion of the offseason as he continues to seek a contract that will allow him to retire as a Bill or at least remain in Buffalo past this coming season.

Although there should be no cause for alarm — Poyer is a veteran entering his 10th year and knows how to prepare himself for a season — general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills likely realize that a resolution is going to be necessary before the Bills play their first game in September.

Adding years to Poyer's contract, which expires after this coming season, would be the most preferable and already has been advocated here at Bills Central.

After all, Poyer and fellow safety Micah Hyde have been a rock in the defensive backfield for coach Sean McDermott, who played the position himself in college, ever since his arrival in 2017. Poyer is even coming off his first All-Pro season, which had been long overdue.

An extension to a deal that comes with $10.7 million salary cap hit this season could conceivably cut that number in half, giving the Bills even more cap relief as they continue to chase their first Super Bowl championship in win-now mode.

But the Bills, who according to the NFLPA are nearly $10 million under the salary cap as of Wednesday morning, have other options.

They could do nothing and allow Poyer to leave after next season, which might bring into question how motivated he may be to complete this one.

They could, say, trade Poyer, which would give them more than $7 million in instant relief, according to Over The Cap.

Trade Jordan Poyer?

Preposterous as it may seem, it could work out even better than extending him if they are able to take the $17 million in cap space they would have after a trade and upgrade with a younger player for a lesser cost up front.

Upgrade?

Younger player?

Lesser cost?

Yes, all these options remain in play as long as the Honey Badger remains uncaptured.

Tyrann Mathieu, a year younger and more accomplished than Poyer, is a free agent. And though it would take big money to secure a player of that stature, it wouldn't take as much as what the Bills already have given to edge rusher Von Miller, whose cap hit for 2022 is just $5.1 million.

The money saved would conceivably still allow the Bills to pursue a veteran free-agent cornerback while having more than enough left over to sign all their draft picks.

As for a trade partner, how about the Philadelphia Eagles, who own the 15th and 18th picks in the Draft and are in desperate need of a safety? A trade up the board from 25 with the team that brought Poyer into the league in 2013 might work for both parties.

Lots of moving piece here that all have to fall into place, we know.

Which is why an extension for Poyer is probably still the best resolution.

Just something to ponder as the Bills continue with their dazzling offseason.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.