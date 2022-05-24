The veteran safety is seeking a contract extension and hasn't been involved with the voluntary portion of the offseason.

As expected, safety Jordan Poyer was not present when the Buffalo Bills opened organized team activities (OTAs), coach Sean McDermott revealed Tuesday.

In an offseason that has seen the Bills throw 10s of millions of dollars around to players already under contract as well as free agents, they have not addressed the concerns of their veteran safety. Poyer has been lobbying for a contract extension and has hired agent Drew Rosenhaus to help him in that quest.

Poyer last season became a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career at age 30. He is heading into the final year of a contract with a base salary of $5.6 million and a total salary cap hit of $10.7 million, according to Over the Cap.

An extension would enable the Bills to lower their cap hit significantly this year.

Although Poyer was hasn't been involved with the voluntary portion of the offseason, he was a participant in fellow safety Micah Hyde's charity softball game in Buffalo the on May 15.

"He's not here," McDermott said, "and we certainly miss having him here. Got a glimpse of him at the softball game the other day and had a chance to have a good conversation with him there. But businesses is business right now, and we're focused on the guys that are here."

McDermott also said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is not at OTAs because of a personal issue with his family and that a number of players are dealing with some injuries that he doesn't believe are serious but wouldn't specifically identify.

That includes tackle Spencer Brown, tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White, McDermott said, remains on schedule with his recovery from a torn ACL but offered no timetable on his return.

"He continues to work hard," McDermott said. "I don't really have any updates for you, other than he is on schedule and I've just been very impressed by his work ethic."

Bills offseason schedule

OTAs

May 23-24

May 26

May 31-June 2

June 6-7

June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp

June 14-16

Training camp

TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training center

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.