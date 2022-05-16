Speaking at teammate Micah Hyde's charity softball game on Sunday, he said he still couldn't wrap his head around the tragedy.

Just as nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills, nobody digs into their pockets like their fans.

Nobody.

Whether it's donating money to the charity of players on other teams who help their team's cause on the field or sending $40,000 to the Visually Impaired Advancement following what they believed to be "blind" officials failing to notice a blatant pass interference penalty committed on Stefon Diggs in an overtime loss at Tampa Bay last December, they put their money where their mouths are.

This week, they will perhaps dig deepest for a much more serious concern: Helping the families of the 13 shooting victims in Saturday's ghastly hate crime Payton Gendron is accused of committing that left 10 people dead.

As early as today, the Bills could have a plan to help financially, according to quarterback Josh Allen. And that plan almost certainly will include the ability for fans to join in the process.

Allen said the team will be "in the building" today and expects everyone will talk about ways to help the families.

"You never thing it's going to happen in your community," he said Sunday, "and when it does, it hits home. I was sick to my stomach all day yesterday. I was flying back from my sister's graduation, and it was just gut-wrenching, It really is.

"Again, we'll talk as a team tomorrow and kind of figure out what we want to do, but there's no doubt that we're going to do something."

Actually, the Bills already have helped.

Hyde decided to use part of the proceeds of his charity softball game to help the victims' families. Before the mass shooting, all of the money raised had previously been earmarked for his IMagINe for Youth Foundation, which helps underprivileged children "lead a healthy, active and educated life."

Bills Central will follow up with all that comes out of today's meeting and any other that enables fans to join the cause.

