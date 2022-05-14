QB Josh Allen: 'Extremely hard to express the emotions right now.'

Another senseless slaughter took place in the United States Saturday, shaking the Buffalo Bills to their core.

Ten people were killed and three more wounded when a gunman wearing body armor opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket before being captured by police. The shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood by a white suspect who livestreamed the event is being investigated as a hate crime.

"Extremely hard to express the emotions right now," quarterback Josh Allen Tweeted. "Absolutely heartbroken for the victims and their families, and for the City of Buffalo."

Guard Rodger Saffold, a newcomer to Buffalo after signing as a free agent this offseason, was similarly disheartened.

"Prayers up to everyone affected at the mass shooting in Buffalo this afternoon," he wrote. "Lean on family and community during this difficult time."

Added safety Jaquan Johnson, "Prayers to the Buffalo community and the families that lost their loved ones!"

The Bills were wrapping up their two-day rookie camp in suburban Orchard Park when the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon inside the city.

According to Buffalo mayor Byron Brown, the 18-year-old male suspect traveled for hours from outside the area to commit the crime.

President Biden and New York governor Kathy Hochulm, a Buffalo native, also were briefed.

"We have offered assistance to local officials," Hochul said in a statement. "If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials."

This story is being updated.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.