Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Buffalo Bills Bye-Week Get-Together

The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be an epic Halloween Party co-hosted by Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams.
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one.

And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one.

Yes, there were costumes. Yes, there are photos.

Allen and Williams went as a couple from the Roarin’ 20's. Receivers Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir (with his girlfriend costumed up as "The Flintstones'') and Tanner Gentry were there (Tanner and wife Kaytlyn repped "X-Men.'' 

Jordan Poyer and wife Rachel dressed as race car drivers. Zack Moss and his wife Jess were nerds. Safety Micah Hyde and his wife Amanda were Frankenstein and his bride.

The party is over ... but for the Bills, the fun is just starting.

That get-together came on the heels of a signature 24-20 victory at the Kansas City Chiefs. The bye was earned and the bye was used ... and now comes another marquee opportunity, with Allen's Bills as double-digit favorites over sad-sack MVP Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The 3-4 Packers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and Rodgers is doing what he does ... pointing fingers. And now they have to deal with a Bills defense that in some categories can be judged as the best in the NFL. That's a healthy pairing with the Buffalo offense ... which might also be the best in the NFL.

Said Allen: "It doesn’t matter if you’re playing a team that’s 4-1 or 1-4. Any given Sunday, Monday or Thursday any team can win when you’re on the field.''

True. And in the case of the Bills' Halloween party? They also won off the field.

