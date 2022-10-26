Is Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Checked Out Ahead of Bill Matchup?

Considering the Green Bay Packers' 3-4 start going into their game with Buffalo Bills this weekend, you wouldn't think a back-to-back NFL MVP was leading their squad.

And from the words coming from Aaron Rodgers these days, it doesn't appear he's all that confident in his team's abilities moving forward.

"It's not the kind of football we're used to playing over the years," Rodgers said during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "There have definitely been seasons where we average four or five, six, maybe seven at the most, kind of mental errors or missed assignments per week. ... This season there's a lot more."

The Bills (5-1) have shown this season that making even four mistakes could contribute greatly to a team's demise. Make even more, and it's almost assuredly a loss, especially against this Buffalo squad.

So nobody in upstate New York is going to shed tears for Rodgers or his struggling Packers. But Rodgers' comments got even worse.

It's bad enough when a fan base starts talking NFL Draft prospects before Halloween, but when the star quarterback starts openly discussing benching starters, things are even worse.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing," Rodgers says. "Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance."

Strong words from the future Hall of Famer, especially since Rodgers missed several open reads against the Washington Commanders in the Week 7 loss.

A more confident Josh Allen will quarterback his Bills on Sunday night, looking to unseat yet another marquee team. Buffalo is coming off a win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

