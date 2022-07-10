Skip to main content

Josh Allen Going Backwards? Weird 'Concern' About Bills QB

Josh Allen threw for 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season for the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills roster has the potential to be legitimate Super Bowl favorites this season. This comes as no surprise, as the Bills had the NFL's top defense last season and perhaps the league's most explosive offense. However, there are suggestions in some media quarters about the superstar QB Josh Allen regressing, and the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the main reason why.

Calling the plays now for Buffalo will be Ken Dorsey, who will be a first-timer in that role. Allen shared a bit of optimism towards Dorsey, alongside some acknowledgement there may be growing pains.

"It’s going to be a learning process for [Dorsey],” Allen said. “We’re humans. We’re not perfect. We’re not expecting each other to be perfect. But as long as we’re on the same page, which I think we are and we’ll continue to grow with it, I think we’ll be just fine.”

Nonetheless, Dorsey is coming in with a winning mindset.

"It kind of goes back to doing whatever we have to do to win," Dorsey says. "We're trying to focus on us as an offense right now and developing us as an offense right now, whether it's the run game, whether it's the pass game and continuing to grow like that."

It also isn't like the Bills are revamping their system, as Dorsey was the passing game coordinator for Buffalo last season, and the quarterbacks coach for multiple seasons before. This will result in a smooth transition, as Dorsey has outlined before.

"My relationship with Josh and having a good feel for him on how he reacts to things and the things he likes the things he doesn't like; I think all that's all that's really important. It's a great opportunity to just kind of hit the ground running because there's not that feel out period of like trying to figure out, how does he see this or, versus how do I see it," Dorsey explains.

Dorsey also has spoken extremely highly of Allen.

"He's got a great feel for the game and a great mind for the game," said Dorsey.

Additionally, if any fans or media are worried that Allen will stagnate, they shouldn't. Allen still has his mindset focused on improvement, even after an MVP-caliber season. Any talk of Allen regressing seems like a headline-grab more than a true football concern.

