Ship-Shape Bills Lead 28-6 At Half vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills reached halftime in their preseason Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos and so far it's been smooth sailing.

For the Bills, both sides of the ball have looked well-oiled and consistent from the starters to the backups. Leslie Frazier's defense has held the Broncos offense to just 90 yards and two field goals while offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's unit has picked up where it left off toward the end of last week's 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Josh Allen played one series in his return to the lineup, going 3 for 3, for 45 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown toss to Gabe Davis in the opening drive before being pulled to give Case Keenum time with the starters.

Keenum bounced back nicely from a rocky Week 1 performance to go 16 of 18 for 193 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard to finish the half.

The two signal callers had the advantage of being supported by a productive run game thanks to Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and James Cook, who all impressed by rushing for a combined 96 yards and two touchdowns.

The backs and quarterbacks have a solid offensive line to thank for their success. Buffalo wasn’t sacked in the first half.

Speaking of sacks, defensive end Shaq Lawson has been a real bright spot for the Bills. The veteran showed pase chasing after quarterback Josh Johnson, recording a defended pass and a tackle for a loss.

Another standout has been safety Jaquan Johnson, who leads the defense with five tackles.

So far the Broncos have had no answers for the Bills rampant offense and stout defense, but there are still 30 minutes to go.