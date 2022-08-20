WATCH: Josh Allen Puts Bills on the Board With Familiar Hook-Up

The more things change in Orchard Park, the more they stay the same.

The Buffalo Bills rewarded the faith of those who came out to Highmark Stadium to see the team's starters play against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of preseason action. Having been held out of last week's over Indianapolis, the starters embarked upon a six-play, 70-yard trek that ended with Josh Allen's 28-yard scoring pass to Gabriel Davis.

The starters were thus immediately able to literally pick up where they left off: when Western New York fans last got to witness the antics of Allen, Davis, and the rest of the Bills' offense, the two had united for 201 yards and four scores in the team's heartbreaking overtime defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoffs. With that haul, Davis became the first receiver in NFL history to visit the end for four aerial occasions in a single postseason game.

Overall, the Bills' starters likely gave the coaching staff and fans exactly what they were looking for after Denver opened scoring with a short Brandon McManus field goal: Allen finished the drive with a perfect passer rating, completing all three of his attempts for 45 yards. Earlier in the drive, Allen opened the affair with a 10-yard strike to Isaiah McKenzie (who set up Buffalo at their own 30-yard-line via kick return) and also found Stefon Diggs for a seven-yard gain. Allen and the Bills did not face a single third down on the six-play trip.

Buffalo leads Denver 7-3 late in the first quarter.