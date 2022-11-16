‘Stronger Bones’: Josh Allen Reveals Perspective on Bills Losses

Not long ago, the idea of back-to-back losses seemed an unlikely fate for Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.

But the QB and his suddenly struggling Bills are now trying to calmly search for answers while preaching “perspective.”

In that later category comes Allen telling NFL Network, “Let’s go about our business. We don’t have to make this a bigger deal than what it is.”

Allen used the phrase “the big picture.” And given that the team has a 6-3 record - nothing to scoff at - he’s right.

Additionally, he’s joining with fellow team leader to remind the benefits of successfully facing adversity.

What Miller said: "This is good medicine, man. … We’re in a good spot.''

What Allen said: Adversity will “build this foundation on stronger bones.”

But along with the psychology of the sport, there is the easier-to-diagnose issue of X’s and O’s. Allen is at the controls of an offense that in the last two weeks has against the Jets and Vikings committed a large series of miscues, including his four interceptions and his killer fumble in his own end zone.

Said Allen: “It’s everybody’s goal, to win that game. Find a way to do it. Obviously, we haven’t done that in the last couple of weeks. .. We’ve been hurting ourselves a lot. If we can make smarter decisions, if we can play situational football and complementary football, that’s all we gotta do.”

Buffalo’s next chance to demonstrate those “stronger bones”? It’s Bills at home against the Browns this week.

