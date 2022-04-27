Prevailing wisdom says that 3 full seasons are necessary to properly assess the quality of a draft class. So we take a look at the 2019 effort.

Three seasons.

According to NFL insiders, that's the time frame it takes to properly evaluate the draft classes for each team.

With that in mind, we take a look at how the Buffalo Bills did in 2019 as they head to the 2022 Draft.

The picks

Round 1 (9 overall): DT Ed Oliver, Houston.

Round 2 (38 overall): T Cody Ford, Oklahoma.

Round 3 (74 overall): RB Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic.

Round 3 (96 overall): TE Dawson Knox, Mississippi.

Round 5 (147 overall): LB Vosean Joseph, Florida.

Round 6 (181 overall): S Jaquan Johnson, Miami.

Round 7 (225 overall): DE Darryl Johnson, North Carolina A&T.

Round 7 (228 overall): TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College.

The aftermath

This turned out to be quite a productive draft for general manager Brandon Beane, who was in his second year in charge of the board. Oliver, Ford, Singletary and Knox have combined to start 141 games. Jaquan Johnson and Tommy Sweeney went on to become valued backups.

Joseph was the only player who never made the team, which has been in the playoffs every year since, including the last two as the AFC East champ.

Darryl Johnson was part of the rotation at defensive end for two seasons before the Bills dealt him to Carolina for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.

That six players remain with the team is proof that Beane followed up his first draft (which brought them quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Siran Neal and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips) with another winner.

Oliver on Wednesday had the fifth-year option on his contract picked up as promised.

Ford is perhaps best remembered for a crucial peelback block penalty in the playoffs that the NFL admitted two years later was actually a textbook-clean hit. Of course, that was much too late to reverse the outcome of their overtime loss at Houston, in which the Bills were deprived of a game-winning field-goal attempt due to the penalty that pushed them out of range and forced them to punt instead.

The Bills remain in search of their first road playoff victory under coach Sean McDermott.

Though Ford would eventually lose his starting job, Oliver is a key member of the rotation up front, and Singletary and Knox have emerged as dependable starters on a championship contender.

The Grade: B

Even though none of the players have made the Pro Bowl, which keeps the grade from being perfect, the quantity of quality here is very good.

If the Bills can identify as much talent this year as they did then, they should be able to keep the machine going.

