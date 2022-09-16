Skip to main content

Von Miller 'Triangle' Haircut: Buffalo Bills Star Explains in 3 Steps the 'Power and Enlightenment'

Von Miller is and has always been ... colorful. And the Buffalo Bills star is at it again in having fun explaining his "triangle'' haircut.
The most simple explanation for Von Miller’s unusual haircut, which was put on display in his two-sack debut in the Buffalo Bills' 31-10 win at the Rams?

Von Miller is and has always been ... colorful.

And at one point in the discussion about his look - a freshly shaved head but for a triangle of hair just above the back of his neck - was maybe to be left at that, the Pro Bowl pass-rusher saying, "It's just my haircut, man. I wanted something unique.

"It's me.''

But now, on Instagram, Miller revealed more about what a triangle represents ... at least to him.

“A triangle represents manifestation, enlightenment, revelation, and a higher perspective,” Miller wrote. “It is often used to mark the cycles of growth that lead to a higher state of being. Spiritually, it represents a path towards enlightenment or connection to an omnipresent being. Energetically, triangles direct energy and power in the direction which they point.”

That sounds, to some, like highfalutin gibberish. Does Miller really believe his triangle haircut is the source of his energy and power?

Miller addressed the matter again on The Von Cast podcast (hat-tip Ryan Talbot), starting with "crazy'' explanation, then zigging into some seemingly dead-serious reasoning, then zagging back to the pure fun of it all.

First ... “I’ve been doing crazy haircuts my whole entire life and I’ve had this for a while,” Miller said on the podcast. “It’s funny how it got so much pub right now.''

But then ...  "It has like a meaning behind it. It means three generations, my dad, my brother and me. Also, it means staying neutral or positive, but never negative.''

And finally, "Nah, I’m just joking. I just came up with that. It’s just my haircut, man. I just wanted to do something unique and here it is. It’s me.”

In other words, colorful. ... all with the hope that it "works'' on Monday night against the Titans the same way it did last week.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

