Stefon Diggs VIDEO: 'They Got Me 'F'ed Up!' Buffalo Bills WR Cusses Out the Haters

In our long-time observation of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, he doesn't really need any extra motivation to get him ready to get the best of the enemy.

But, it seems, Los Angeles Rams gave that a try. And in the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 win at LA, they - and the Rams - paid for their disrespect.

Going viral is a video that shows Diggs, in the midst of Buffalo's 31-10 pounding of the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, launching into a profanity-laced tirade from his team's bench.

The Rams couldn't handle Diggs.

And Diggs decided to handle the LA audience.

“I don’t know what they told you!” Diggs shouted in the viral clip. “They got me f***ed up.”

Diggs was quite possibly fired up due to his on-field exchanges with All-Pro Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who talked a good game - as he always has - but who also found himself on the business end of Diggs having caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to put the Bills up by 21 points at SoFi Stadium.

Diggs, who ended up making eight receptions for 122 yards and the touchdown, said he believes that his job is to help "set the tone'' as a football talent.

“I feel like my job is to get it started, get the quarterback comfortable, opening up for wherever else on other guys, and getting to the hole,” Diggs said. “They’re getting me open, too, so it all works hand-in-hand.”

But here, maybe Stefon also set the tone with his 'tude.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.