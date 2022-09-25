WATCH: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Knocked OUT; Returning vs. Bills?

It's a matchup of undefeated teams from the AFC East on Sunday and at the half, it's everything you thought it could be with a 14-14 tie at Hard Rock Stadium.

But one team is holding its collective breath.

Miami Dolphins quarterback and NFL passing leader Tua Tagovailoa went to the locker room after hitting his head on the turf after being hit late in the first half. The hit brought a roughing-the-passer penalty against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

As Tagovailoa was scrambling out of the pocket he connected with Jaylen Waddle for an eight-yard gain just before the two-minute warning.

As Miami begins, the second half, Tua is back in the game to face a buffalo defense that is shorthanded due to injury but trying to do it’s part to match the Bills high-powered offense.