WATCH: How Bills put together their 2024 NFL Draft Class
The newest episode of Embedded was just released and takes us inside the heart of the Buffalo Bills' war room during the 2024 NFL Draft. This exclusive look promises a glimpse into the meticulous process led by general manager Brandon Beane, where the magic of Beane's Bargain Bin unfolds.
Embedded shines a light on the careful strategy employed by Beane and his team. It's not just about drafting the most hyped prospects; it's about uncovering hidden gems, players who perfectly fit the Bills' culture.
This is an infusion of youth this offseason. We're bringing some leaders and edgy dogs to Buffalo- Brandon Beane
Embedded captures the infectious personality of Keon Coleman, a player who embodies the "edgy dog" spirit Beane desires. His energy and commitment are sure to resonate with the passionate Bills Mafia fanbase.
This episode of Embedded is more than just draft picks; it's a peek into the future of the Bills. We'll see how Beane identifies and cultivates talent, and how players like Coleman are poised to embrace the unique atmosphere of Buffalo.