WATCH: Keon Coleman receives hilarious birthday gifts from Bills Hall of Fame WR
There’s great value in making a good first impression.
And Keon Coleman did just that in the days after being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Florida State Seminole showcased his genuine nature, love for smart shopping, and eagerness to embrace his new team in the post-draft media frenzy, winning the Buffalo faithful over with jokes about his modestly priced Macy’s jacket, his consumption of Wegman’s chocolate chip cookies, and his reaching out to Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed to better familiarize himself with his new franchise.
He made an enduring first impression, as Bills Mafia took to him quickly. They painted his now-iconic Macy’s jacket over a Stefon Diggs mural in downtown Buffalo, started selling merchandise that likened the rookie wideout to the Cookie Monster—even Reed himself, who is Buffalo’s all-time leader in most significant receiving statistics, has taken to him, showing up to surprise Coleman with several (fitting) birthday gifts at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles.
Coleman turned 21 years old on May 17, spending the day with his draft class brethren at the annual NFLA Rookie Premiere media event and photo opportunity; Reed surprised Coleman at the event, donning a puffy yellow Macy’s jacket while gifting the receiver a box of cookies and a chicken wing chain necklace.
Check out the video from the NFLPA’s Instagram account below:
Coleman’s impact on Buffalo fans—and its team alumni—is evident; he’ll hope to make a similar impact on the field in his rookie season, as he figures to play a prominent role in a Bills’ receiving corps that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason. The 6-foot-3 wideout, who caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sole season with the Seminoles, figures to serve as Buffalo’s ‘X,’ or primary outside, wide receiver straight away.