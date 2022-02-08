Aaron Kromer will bring to Buffalo Bills exactly what they need

They could not have made a better hire for a crucial opening.

Last week, we pointed out how crucial offensive line coaches are in the NFL and how important it was for the Buffalo Bills to make the right call with the opening that happened when Bobby Johnson bolted for the New York Giants.

The feeling here at Bills Central is that they hit a grand slam by bringing former offensive line coach Aaron Kromer back to Buffalo.

This is because he checks all the boxes. Every single one.

Proven run blocking and schemes? Check.

Proven quarterback protection? Check.

Ability to work around the constraints of the current CBA that limits the amount of practice contact? Check.

Connection with his players? Check.

During Kromer's previous stint, in which he ran the offensive line in 2015 and 2016, the Bills led the NFL in rushing both seasons.

In his four seasons as the New Orleans Saints' offensive line coach from 2009-12, they allowed the fewest sacks in the league in that span and won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season.

On top of that, Kromer is a disciple of the greatest offensive line coach of all, the late Howard Mudd, even though they never officially worked on the same staff.

What it means is that he works to marry the individual talents of his players to the schemes he requires them to execute. He is open to more than one way.

A brilliant Twitter feed produced by Cover 1 during his time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 provides excellent insight into Kromer's philosophy and even a mention of Mudd as his mentor.

Mudd was the offensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts' squad that lost to Kromer's Saints in Super Bowl XLIV, which marked Mudd's final game with the Colts before what would be a temporary retirement.

The following spring, Kromer invited Mudd to serve as a consultant at Saints camp, where a bond was formed that influences Kromer to this day.

We at Bills Central believe Kromer will be a hit with the linemen, who all have arrived since his departure at the end of the 2016 season.

He keeps it simple but holds them accountable. He is thorough and will have every man prepared.

Kromer also is a believer in developing linemen to play different spots, which is something that's already been going on with players like Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates, Daryl Williams and Cody Ford.

This is a young group that will continue to evolve under Kromer, the absolute right man for the job at a crucial time when a step backward would be devastating.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.